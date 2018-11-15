Letter: Why do fans support Bills and undisciplined players?

Which is more pathetic: the team or the fans who continue to support them? This team would have a hard time beating the Crimson Tide of Alabama.

My advice to the coaches: stand up to these spoiled, overpaid players by benching those called repeatedly for penalties. Then bench or trade those who have already thrown in the towel like LeSean McCoy and Kelvin Benjamin.

To the fans: stop buying tickets and merchandise that reward this bad-to-the-bone franchise.

Dennis Regan

Pittsford