Letter: The president is marching down a familiar awful path
Savaging birthright citizenship was the nub of Third Reich policy at the beginning of the Final Solution. The comrade’s intended executive order abrogating the 14th Amendment precisely mirrors the 1935 Nuremberg Laws: the very definition of “totalitarian.” Those who continue to identify the United States with its laws and liberties must be forever baffled by those who would define “Americanism” with their destruction.
Robert Sandgrund
Buffalo
