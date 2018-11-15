Letter: Innocent until proven guilty is still the law of the land

In a letter to the editor published on Nov. 7 a woman asked what message is sent to our youth by the reelection of Chris Collins to Congress.

The message sent and hopefully received is that in America a person is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law and that a lynch mob mentality is not the American way. Unfortunately, liberals only apply this principle to fellow liberals and not to conservatives.

A second writer also questioned this election and I suggest that he read my first paragraph.

Credit to the voters of the 27th district for upholding the constitution’s presumption of innocence.

Lyman Lowrey

Elma