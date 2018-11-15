Letter: GOP should call shooters ‘Christian terrorists’

Here’s a question for you: when a Christian white man kills an African-American couple in a department store and another white man shoots 11 Jewish worshipers in a synagogue, why is the killer not called a Christian terrorist?

White and professedly Christian men with high-powered guns have perpetrated increasing numbers of gun crimes with no one daring to call them what they are: Christian terrorists.

The GOP has long been eager to use the terms “Islamic terrorist” and “Muslim terrorist.”

Turnabout is fair play. It’s only proper that what’s good for the goose is suitable for the gander as well.

Joseph Weiss, PhD

Clarence