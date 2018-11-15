Letter: Bishop’s suffering hardly compares to that of victims

So Bishop Richard J. Malone is suffering because his honesty, truthfulness and intentions have so rightly come under question. Poor man now makes himself the victim. How “difficult” does he think all these years have been for the true victims, whose abusers privacy he so brazenly keeps under newly locked files protected by newly hired security to prevent full disclosure.

As my beloved mother asked me more than once…Where do you get your nerve from! The only words that come to my mind are total absence of conscience!

Timothy Cogan

Cheektowaga