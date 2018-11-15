Lackawanna seeking candidates for 3rd Ward seat

The Lackawanna City Council is seeking candidates who live in the 3rd Ward to fill the seat recently vacated by William R. Leonard.

Leonard, 52, was forced to resign Oct. 31 after State Police investigators determined his residence was in West Seneca, not Lackawanna, as required under the Lackawanna City Charter.

Investigators also determined that Leonard voted in a Lackawanna election when residing in West Seneca. Leonard, who listed a rental property as his Lackawanna address, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Leonard will be sentenced Jan. 16. He faces up to a year in jail.

Anyone interested in the seat should contact the City Council at 827-6660 no later than 4 p.m. Friday.