KUYPER, Jan E.

KUYPER - Jan E. November 13, 2018, at age 86. Beloved husband of 54 years to Louise (nee Sarton) Kuyper; devoted father of Nicole (Larry) Green, Wendy (Jason Lacombe) Kuyper and Christian (Tiffany) Kuyper; loving Opa of Ryan, Samantha, Brady and Carter; great- grandfather of Jared; also survived by his extended family here and in the Netherlands. The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday from 11 AM - 12 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where Services will follow at 12 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com