KORNOWSKI, Kathleen (Jones)

KORNOWSKI - Kathleen (nee Jones)

November 13, 2018. Loving companion of Tom Shay. Devoted mother of Carolyn (James) Duncan, Kelly (Kelly) Heubusch and Michael (Kimberly) Kornowski. Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren. Dear sister of Sharon (Ronald) Willard, Jacqueline (Arnold) Cicco, Linda (Gerald) Boye, Deborah (Edward) Kornowski, Kenneth (Darcy) and Lawrence (Janet) Jones. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Memorials in Kathleen's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. A Memorial Gathering will be held at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Saturday from 1 till 5 pm at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com