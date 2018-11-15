KERR, Christopher Thomas

KERR - Christopher Thomas Suddenly, November 12, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Heather (Schaffer) Kerr. Loving father of Olivia Lynn Kerr. Devoted son of Ann Brinkman and Thomas Kerr. Son-in-law of Albert and Donna Schaffer. Brother of Jennifer Kerr and Geoff (Sarah) Brinkman. Brother-in-law of Albert Schaffer. Also survived by a niece Brianna and many friends. Memorial Visitation will be held Friday from 12-2:30 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Memorial Services will take place at 2:30 PM. Your condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com