JACOBS, John A.

JACOBS - John A. Age 87, of Hamburg, NY, died November 13, 2018. Husband of the late Phyllis Jacobs; father of John (Sharon), Michael (Ginny) Jacobs, Susan (Gary) Rice, Candi, Michele (Mike) Jacobs; step-father of Raymond (Kathy) Sheffield. Loving grandfather of four, great-grandfather of eight. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Laing Funeral Home Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden.

A Graveside Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM in Woodlawn Cemetery, 4443 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Lake Shore Fire Department. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com