HILBURGER, Mark

HILBURGER - Mark November 12, 2018. Beloved son of the late Rosa and Edwin Hilburger. Loving brother of Richard (Nora), Derek, Larry, Pamela Price, Valerie (John) Giaccotto and the late Michael (late Mary Ann) Hilburger. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at Bailey), on Saturday, November 17th from 10 AM - 12 Noon where a funeral service will immediately follow. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com