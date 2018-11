HESS, Heinrich

HESS - Heinrich November 13, 2018, age 96, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Fischer) Hess. Dear father of Eduard (Elisabeth) and Heinrich (Carol) Hess. Loving grandfather of Jill. Friends may call Saturday 12-4 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com