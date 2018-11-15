'Hamilton' singers to perform benefit concert at Tralf

Some members of the busy cast of "Hamilton" are using a night off during their Buffalo stay to help others.

The vocalists, accompanied by the band also from "Hamilton," will put on a holiday-themed benefit concert at 8 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.) to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

All of the proceeds benefit Broadway Cares, an industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organization that provides medications, health care, meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance to people nationwide. Tickets are $75 to $150 and go on sale at noon Nov. 16 at the Tralf box office, ticketmaster.com and tralf.com. All seats are reserved.

The event also includes an auction with autographed posters and the chance to win tickets to the musical at Shea's Buffalo Theatre including a backstage tour.

The award-winning "Hamilton" is at Shea's from Nov. 20 to Dec. 9. For tickets to "Hamilton," go to ticketmaster.com for daily updates and the "Hamilton" app for a chance to win $10 lottery tickets.