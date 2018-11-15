Gowanda man faces DWI charge after crashing into utility pole
A Gowanda man was charged with driving while intoxicated after authorities said he crashed into a utility pole in Cattaraugus County.
Kodie R. Skeels, 21, hit a pole at about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on Mosher Hollow Road in Dayton, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said. Skeels was not injured in the one-vehicle crash, deputies said.
In addition to the DWI charge, he was also ticketed for driving at an unreasonable speed and failure to use a designated lane.
Story topics: Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office/ crime/ Dayton/ Gowanda/ police
