Linebacker Khalil Hodge embraces his teamates after losing to the Ohio University Bobcats 52-17 at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.
Camille Fine/Special to The News
University at Buffalo wide receiver Charlie Jones runs the ball up the field during the first quarter of the Bulls game against the Ohio University Bobcats at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio on Nov. 14, 2018.
Camille Fine/Special to The News
Buffalo wide receiver Charlie Jones runs the ball up the field during the first quarter.
Camille Fine/Special to The News
Buffalo Quarterback Tyree Jackson runs the ball up the field.
Camille Fine/Special to The News
