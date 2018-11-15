FOX, Alberta M. (Fronczak)

FOX - Alberta M. (nee Fronczak)

Age 76 of Cheektowaga and formerly of North Tonawanda, November 13, 2018, under the care of Hospice. Wife of 45 years of John C. "Jack" Fox; mother of Kelley (George) Zorio, Tracey (Garry) Bussick, James Szymonek, Mary Jo Szymonek and Thomas Fox; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Joseph and Casmeira Fronczak; sister of the late Robert and Gerald Fronczak; sister-in-law of Theresa (late Robert) Fronczak; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Alberta was a 1959 graduate of Bishop O'Hearn High School. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 16, at 10 AM in Resurrection R. C. Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., (at Union Rd.) in Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Condolences may be shared online at www.rothfuneral.com.