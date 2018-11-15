Fire at Main Street business in Akron causes $150,000 damage

A fire Thursday at a Main Street business in Akron caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, according to Amherst Fire Control.

Fire Control received a call shortly before 8 a.m. about smoke coming from the roof and front door of Nickel City Frets at 83 Main St.

Upon the arrival of crews from the Akron Fire Department, smoke was visible pouring from the eaves of the building.

Firefighters from Newstead, Clarence, Clarence Center and Swormville worked to contain the fire.

Damage was estimated at $100,000 to the building and $50,000 to contents.