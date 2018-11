FINKLEY, Brendella

FINKLEY - Brendella Departed this life November 9, 2018. The family will receive friends Friday, November 16, 2018 from 6-7 PM at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., where a Homegoing Celebration will immediately follow. Interment Saturday, November 17, 2018, 10 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com