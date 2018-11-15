Federation cross country meet cancelled; state swim meet has later start time Friday

Mother Nature can take as many victory laps as it wants.

That’s because the New York Federation cross country meet on Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls has been cancelled due to the major snow storm that has blanketed downstate, including the New York City area.

Meet officials said the course won’t be suitable for athletes or spectators, according to a release posted at ny.milesplit.com. The meet won’t be rescheduled.

This marks the first time since 1987 that snow has impacted the race. That year, the race was stopped at the halfway point at Fayetteville-Manlius High due to snow.

Also impacted by the winter storm, which has hit parts of Central New York and the Southern Tier, is the girls state swimming meet in Ithaca. The start of the meet at Ithaca College on Friday has been moved from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Diving is at 4 p.m. Saturday's Day Two start time remains 10:30 a.m.

While the storm has hit the Binghamton area, so far it has not affected the state football semifinal schedule. According to Section VI chairman, Clymer/Sherman/Panama and West Seneca East are scheduled to depart for the game Friday morning.

Downstate, however, the Class D semifinal between Moriah and Haldane has been rescheduled for noon Sunday at Middletown High School. It originally was slated to be played at 4 p.m. Friday.