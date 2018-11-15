Ex-Bill Charlie Rogers wields sword at youth basketball event, arrested for making threats

Charlie Rogers, a Bills punt and kick returner in 2002, was arrested in New Jersey this week for wielding a sword and making terroristic threats during a youth basketball event, according to the Asbury Park Press.

He also was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stalking and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the report.

He was released after his initial court appearance and prosecutors have not decided whether to proceed with charges.

According to police, Rogers showed the sword during an Oct. 5 event for parents of a local youth basketball travel team.

Rogers, who also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins, had left a voicemail filled with profanity for a parent of an 11-year-old player on another team in early September. During the message, Rogers said he would send his players after the other player as long as the player was in the game. "We are going to blitz every (expletive) play until your guy comes out of the game" was part of the voicemail, the Press reported.

After reports of the voicemail, Rogers was fired from his job as offensive coordinator at a local high school and suspended by the youth football association.