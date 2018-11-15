ESPN+ is a slam-dunk option for local college basketball fans

Hours after the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team made the Top 25 for the first time in its history, some Western New York fans were looking to see if its Monday night road game against Southern Illinois was being televised.

It was ... for a price.

The game was available through the ESPN app on ESPN+, the cable sports network’s new direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service that is available for $4.99 monthly or $49.99 annually. You can get a seven-day free trial.

If you are a fan of the men and women’s basketball programs at UB, St. Bonaventure and Canisius College and other college teams nationally, you might consider signing up for the streaming service that premiered six months ago in time for its first college basketball season.

In the first year of ESPN+, it is scheduled to carry at least 12 more UB men’s games and at least 11 more UB women’s games.

The next UB men’s game on ESPN+ is a home game against Dartmouth on Nov. 21. Most of the games are with Mid-American Conference opponents. The next UB women’s game on ESPN+ is Dec. 21 against perennial national power Stanford.

ESPN+ also is carrying an extensive schedule of games in the Atlantic 10, which is the conference that St. Bonaventure is a member.

There are nine St. Bonaventure men’s games left on the ESPN+ schedule, including a Nov. 28 home game with Canisius and a Dec. 8 home game with UB. Most of the games are with A-10 teams.

There are 13 St. Bonaventure women’s games left, including a Dec. 23 game at UB.

There are up to 10 Canisius men’s games on the ESPN+ schedule, including an Dec. 29 game with UB.

There are 13 Canisius women’s games left, including a Dec. 4 game with UB.

ESPN+ also carries an extensive schedule of several other sports programming, including major league baseball, the National Hockey League, golf, pro tennis, college softball and numerous other college sports. There are some blackout restrictions.

It also carries a library of ESPN-produced films and documentaries.

