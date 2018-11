EDWARDS, Bernice

EDWARDS - Bernice Of Lackawanna, NY. Entered into rest on November 8, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Second Baptist Church, 18 Church St., Lackawanna, on Friday from 11 AM to 12 noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com