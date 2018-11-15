DEHNERT, Arlene M. (Terray)

Of Lancaster, NY, November 13, 2018, beloved wife of the late William Dehnert; loving mother of William R. Hartke, Charles (Lisa) Hartke and the late Richard E. Hartke; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of Karter; sister of Robert (late Anna Mae). Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 5-6 PM with services being held at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Visit www.wendelandloecherinc.com