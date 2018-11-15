DALEY, Victor G.

DALEY - Victor G. 86, of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal rest peacefully on November 10, 2018, surrounded by his beloved wife of 40 years, Marilyn and his family, after a brief illness. After being born in Hornell and growing up in Andover, NY, he moved to Buffalo and joined the Army, and served our country during the Korean War. Beginning in 1965, Vic proudly served on the Town of Tonawanda Police Department as a patrolman for eight years and was quickly promoted to Detective for 21 years before retiring. During this time, he also worked at Kenmore Mercy Hospital for 25 years. After retiring from a career in law enforcement, he worked for Keyser Cadillac. In addition to being survived by his wife, Marilyn (Rybarczyk), Vic was a devoted father to Carol Daley, Karen (Jeff) Spence, Susan Daley, Kevin (Kathleen) Daley, Tricia (John) Polchowski, John (Shannen) Setlik, and Brian (April) Setlik; 16 grandchildren; brother of the late William (Madge) Peck; sisters Margaret Daley and Jean (late Jerry) Harwood; brother-in-law John (Diane) Rybarczyk; brother-in-law of the late Richard (Marjorie) Rybarczyk, several cousins, nieces and nephews. Vic was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association WNY Chapter #63, Harry Crosby Post 2472 American Legion at the Milton J. Brounshidle Post 205, WNY Association of Retired Law Enforcement Personnel and Police Conference of New York. The family will be present to receive family and friends on Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda (please assemble at church). Donations may be made to Niagara Hospice, St. Jude the Apostle Church Building Fund or a charity of your choice. Condolences, www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com