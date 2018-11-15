CYBULSKI, Thomas B.

Cybulski - Thomas Of Lake View, NY on November 10, 2018. Devoted husband to Lynsey (nee DiRosa); treasured father of Jude and Jack; beloved son of Thomas and Lori (nee Shevlin); loving brother of Tyler (Sophie), and Tori (Marshall) Cancilla; dearest son-in-law of Michael and Lynne DiRosa and brother-in-law of Michael (Katelyn) DiRosa; loved uncle of Caleb; also survived by many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Friends will be received Friday 4-8 pm at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Corner Camp Rd & Rte 5) 716-627-2919, where a short prayer service will be held at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, it was Tommy's wish for his family to be taken care of. Memorial Donations can be made to his family via Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.