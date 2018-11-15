CROSS, Marie E. (Cartwright)

Entered into rest November 9, 2018, at the age of 89. Loving mother of Brenda (Hugh Macy) Favor and Charles Timothy Cartwright, Sr.; step-mother of Elizabeth Yancey; also survived by 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 17, 2018, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com