Contractor charged with lying about being a minority/women-owned business

A contractor has been charged with two felonies after claiming to be a state-certified minority or women-owned business when bidding on a project in Ellicottville, according to police.

Bradley Kyler, 30, owner of Bucket Pro LLC, submitted a bid to the Village of Ellicottville engineer stating that his business had that state certification, Ellicottville police said in a news release.

If the village would have awarded his company the bid, it could have lost "a substantial amount of grant funding for the project," police said. Officials did not specify on what project Kyler's company placed a bid.

Kyler, of Salamanca, was charged with first-degree tampering with public records and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

The case was investigated by Ellicottville police and an investigator for the New York State Foundation for Fair Contracting.