Clarence Town Board approves $23.6 million 2019 budget

The Clarence Town Board on Wednesday approved a 2019 town budget that lowers the general fund tax rate, even as it increases the tax levy.

Board members approved Supervisor Patrick Casilio's preliminary budget without making any changes following a public hearing that drew no speakers.

Spending in the $23.6 million budget rises by 1.5 percent. The tax levy, the amount the town collects in taxes, will rise by 4.35 percent, to $12.2 million, but that's within the tax cap of 4.7 percent.

The general fund tax rate declines by 9 percent. The owner of an average, $300,000 home would pay $27 less in property taxes, not counting the highway fund or special districts.

However, some property owners may pay higher taxes because the average home saw its assessed value rise by nearly 10 percent during a 2018 townwide revaluation.