Chef Steven Gedra takes on 'Beat Bobby Flay'

Steven Gedra, chef-owner of The Black Sheep, makes his television debut later this month on "Beat Bobby Flay."

The airdate is Nov. 29, he said. The Orchard Park High School Class of 1995 graduate opened the restaurant, at 367 Connecticut St., with his wife Ellen in 2014.

Gedra said the Food Network show’s scouts introduced themselves via email this spring. After that, the road to his television premiere was short and swift. “Two weeks later, I was on an airplane. I flew out after brunch after that ice storm in April.”

He arrived around 8 a.m., was at the studio for "about 11 hours, then flew back the next day," he said. "It was all very quick. And extremely stressful."

“Beat Bobby Flay” pits two lesser-known chefs against each other in an elimination round featuring a mystery main ingredient. The victor is pitted against the restaurateur and television personality in a throwdown to cook a dish of the challenger’s choosing.

In a “Beat Bobby Flay” episode aired in February, Mike Andrzejewski, chef-owner of Seabar and Cantina Loco, bested Flay in a battle over loco moco, the Hawaiian egg-burger-fried rice plate.

Gedra said he could not reveal whether he advanced to face Flay. He did reveal the secret ingredient of the first-round challenge: cream cheese. “Horrible. The producer says, ‘They told me they were taking this off the list.’ Like the worst ingredient ever.”

“They reveal the ingredient, then you have five minutes to think about it, and 20 minutes to cook,” Gedra said. “It was a nightmare, basically.”

Gedra said he wasn’t sure what time the episode would run, or if there would be a watch party at The Black Sheep. “Stay tuned.”

