Cassadaga wind farm gets state approval

A wind farm that will bring 48 high-capacity turbines to Cassadaga was approved Thursday by the state Public Service Commission.

The Cassadaga wind farm will have the capacity to generate up to 126 megawatts of electricity and will include substations and other interconnection facilities and transmission lines that will be located in the Chautauqua County towns of Cherry Creek, Charlotte and Arkwright.

The PSC said the project is financially viable and has received all of the required municipal approvals. A separate state panel that reviews the siting of power generating facilities approved the project's location in January.