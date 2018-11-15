BROWN, Thomas E., Jr.

BROWN - Thomas E., Jr. November 13, 2018, of Angola, NY. Beloved companion of Deborah Sitek; dear father of Luke (Kat) Hallick, Shannon (Patrick) Guerin, and Eric Sitek; grandfather of five grandchildren; son of the late Thomas E., Sr. and Dorothy (Reilly) Brown; brother of Joyce (Paul) Bartholomew, Bev (Mike) Trevitt, Peter (Kymm), Paul (Diane), and Ray Brown; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 2-7 PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 North Main St., Angola, where prayers will be said at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Tom will be missed by many, many friends.