[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen gets a new target

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen could return to the starting lineup as soon as next Sunday when the Bills return from the bye week, and he'll have a new receiver waiting for him.

The Bills on Wednesday signed Deonte Thompson, filling the void created by the release of Terrelle Pryor. The Bills have one open roster spot remaining.

Thompson spent part of last season with the Bills. He should help the offense stretch the field – Mark Gaughan wrote that Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any player on the roster.

Thompson was also part of a Bills statistical quirk last week: Robert Foster's 105-yard performance against the Jets made him the Bills' first 100-yard receiver in over a calendar year – the last player to accomplish the feat was Thompson in October 2017.

The Bills' nominee for the NFL Sportsmanship Award is... I'll give you one guess. Yep, you're right, it's Kyle Williams.

Star Lotulelei has most productive game to date: Lotulelei recorded two impact tackles against the Jets.

Former Bills linebacker Ramon Humber signs with Patriots: Sounds like Bill Belichick brought Humber in to solidify their special teams.

