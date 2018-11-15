Share this article

Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano pressures Jets quarterback Josh McCown. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Bills' pass-rush dips slightly in rankings, heads into bye as top-10 unit

The Buffalo Bills didn't harass Josh McCown in Week 10 at their normal rate, but they remain one of the most effective pass-rushing teams in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured the Jets quarterback on 12 of his 38 drop backs, which equates to a 31.5 percent pressure rate.

In the last two games, the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 22 of 49 drop backs, good for a 44.8 percent pressure rate.

Against New York, Jerry Hughes led Buffalo with six total pressures (one sack, two hits, and three hurries). Shaq Lawson had four. Kyle Williams had three. Lawson's four pressures tied for the most he's had in a game to date in his NFL career and the same goes for the nine pressures he's generated over the past three games.

Heading into the bye week, the Bills are eighth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.5. The league pressure-rate average after Week 10 is 32.9 percent.

The Jets were able to pressure quarterback Matt Barkley on 5 of his 27 drop backs, or 18.5 percent. That's the lowest pressure rate that Buffalo has allowed this season. After a disappointing stretch of games, Dion Dawkins rebounded against New York by not allowing a quarterback pressure. Jordan Mills and John Miller did not allow a pressure either. Wyatt Teller, Jeremiah Sirles and Russell Bodine surrendered one each.

Buffalo plays the Jaguars after the bye week. Jacksonville will head into Week 11 in sixth place in defensive pressure rate at 36.9 percent. Quarterback Blake Bortles has been pressured 34.2 percent of the time (129 of 377 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list:

Pressures Drop backs faced Pressure rate
Los Angeles Rams 153 368 41.57608696
Philadelphia Eagles 166 404 41.08910891
Green Bay Packers 131 344 38.08139535
Carolina Panthers 138 365 37.80821918
Jacksonville Jaguars 118 319 36.99059561
Minnesota Vikings 129 350 36.85714286
Pittsburgh Steelers 146 398 36.68341709
Buffalo Bills 136 372 36.55913978
Kansas City Chiefs 162 459 35.29411765
Dallas Cowboys 116 339 34.21828909
Washington Redskins 132 387 34.10852713
Chicago Bears 132 387 34.10852713
Denver Broncos 115 338 34.02366864
Los Angeles Chargers 125 368 33.9673913
New England Patriots 146 433 33.7182448
Baltimore Ravens 123 365 33.69863014
New York Jets 133 400 33.25
San Francisco 49ers 132 397 33.24937028
Arizona Cardinals 108 333 32.43243243
New Orleans Saints 113 355 31.83098592
Cincinnati Bengals 125 401 31.17206983
Tennessee Titans 105 341 30.79178886
Miami Dolphins 108 355 30.42253521
Houston Texans 110 371 29.64959569
Seattle Seahawks 99 338 29.28994083
New York Giants 96 335 28.65671642
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 97 349 27.79369628
Atlanta Falcons 105 378 27.77777778
Detroit Lions 75 272 27.57352941
Indianapolis Colts 97 359 27.01949861
Cleveland Browns 122 452 26.99115044
Oakland Raiders 61 277 22.02166065

 

