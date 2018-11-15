Bills' pass-rush dips slightly in rankings, heads into bye as top-10 unit

The Buffalo Bills didn't harass Josh McCown in Week 10 at their normal rate, but they remain one of the most effective pass-rushing teams in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured the Jets quarterback on 12 of his 38 drop backs, which equates to a 31.5 percent pressure rate.

In the last two games, the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 22 of 49 drop backs, good for a 44.8 percent pressure rate.

Against New York, Jerry Hughes led Buffalo with six total pressures (one sack, two hits, and three hurries). Shaq Lawson had four. Kyle Williams had three. Lawson's four pressures tied for the most he's had in a game to date in his NFL career and the same goes for the nine pressures he's generated over the past three games.

Heading into the bye week, the Bills are eighth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.5. The league pressure-rate average after Week 10 is 32.9 percent.

The Jets were able to pressure quarterback Matt Barkley on 5 of his 27 drop backs, or 18.5 percent. That's the lowest pressure rate that Buffalo has allowed this season. After a disappointing stretch of games, Dion Dawkins rebounded against New York by not allowing a quarterback pressure. Jordan Mills and John Miller did not allow a pressure either. Wyatt Teller, Jeremiah Sirles and Russell Bodine surrendered one each.

Buffalo plays the Jaguars after the bye week. Jacksonville will head into Week 11 in sixth place in defensive pressure rate at 36.9 percent. Quarterback Blake Bortles has been pressured 34.2 percent of the time (129 of 377 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list: