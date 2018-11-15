Author to speak about father's 2015 prison breakout

Author Jamie Scalise will speak about her late father, Richard Matt, and his breakout from a high-security New York state prison at a book-signing at 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Book Outlet & More store in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst.

Scalise and her co-author, Bob DiCesare, will discuss "He's Out!," the new book about Scalise's fractured relationship with her father, who was a convicted murderer, and what she went through after he escaped from prison during the summer of 2015.

Matt was shot and killed after eluding capture for several weeks. David Sweat, a prisoner who tunneled to freedom with Matt, was recaptured and sent back to prison. Their escapades will be the subject of "Escape at Dannemora," an eight-part cable television series that begins Sunday on the Showtime network.