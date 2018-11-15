Amherst, City of Tonawanda to share assessing services

The Town of Amherst and City of Tonawanda have agreed on a plan to share assessing services.

Town and city officials on Thursday said the collaborative arrangement saves money for both municipalities, creates efficiencies and encourages the sharing of best practices.

The city would pay Amherst $43,000 per year for the part-time services of Town Assessor David C. Marrano and Cheryl Walfrand, a senior real-property appraiser.

Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis said the city will get additional work time from Amherst's Assessor's Office and save up to $8,000 on its previous shared-services agreement with the towns of Tonawanda and Grand Island.

The Amherst Town Board is set to vote on the agreement Monday and the Tonawanda Common Council could act on Tuesday. The one-year contract runs through next November.