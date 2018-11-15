All-WNY first-teamer Davonte Gaines signs with Tennessee basketball

Davonte Gaines, a former Health Science basketball star now at prep school, made his commitment to the University of Tennessee official on Thursday.

Gaines, a 6-7 wing, committed to the Vols in July 2017 ad did not waver in his selection.

Nicknamed "The Ticket," he averaged 18 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season at Health Sciences, was named All-Western New York first team and the Falcons reach the state Class B semifinals for the second consecutive year. He posted 22 double-doubles, four triple-doubles and three quadruple-doubles.

He now plays on the postgraduate team at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va.

"Davonte has a tremendous future ahead of him," coach Rick Barnes said in a statement. "We're all excited about the opportunity to work with him, because he has so much potential. What makes him special as a player is his versatility. He has excellent size and length and is an excellent passer and playmaker, which will improve our overall skill on the perimeter. Of course, he also has the ability to score. This season at Hargrave Military Academy will help him immensely."

Tennessee associate head coach Rob Lanier and assistant coach Desmond Oliver are Buffalo natives.