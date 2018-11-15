3 can't-miss shows: Mac Sabbath, Lazlo Hollyfeld, Last Waltz Live

Mac Sabbath, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Tralf Music Hall (622 Main St.), $18.

Heavy metal parody group Mac Sabbath will be bringing its "dinner rock revolution" back to the Theater District on a very busy Friday night in Buffalo.

Comprising members Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and the Catburglar, the "drive-thru metal" founders have been delivering an extremely tongue-in-cheek take on heavy metal icons Black Sabbath since emerging from Los Angeles in 2014.

Playing its third show at the Tralf in as many years, the cult outfit has turned a gimmick into a must-see live spectacle that frequently features crowd interactions. Plus, fast food jokes aside, the band is full of legit musicians, adding a bit more substance to the McDonald's-inspired act.

*****

Lazlo Hollyfeld plays Talking Heads, 10 p.m. Nov. 21, McGarret's (946 Elmwood Ave.), $5.

Radiohead. LCD Soundsystem. Arcade Fire. Lazlo Hollyfeld has been there, done that when it comes to tributes.

Talking Heads, though, is a different story. The acclaimed and innovative post-punk legends will once again be honored by the local experimental rock band this Thanksgiving Eve. The group's signature event has turned into a Buffalo holiday tradition (nearly a decade old and counting) like no other.

Lazlo's mega-popular Talking Heads tribute is, undoubtedly, the busiest you will ever see the laid-back Bidwell Park tavern. With the band set to perform two blocks of music long into the night, treat this as the best Turkey Trot pregame the city has to offer.

*****

The Last Waltz Live, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Babeville's Asbury Hall (341 Delaware Ave.), $40.

Speaking of holiday music traditions, Buffalo may have found a new addition to its growing list last year when Babeville hosted the live enactment of the Band's "The Last Waltz."

Co-presented by the Sportsmen's Americana Music Foundation, the event is in tribute to the classic Americana act's star-studded farewell show, performed on Thanksgiving night at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom in November 1976. The lavish concert was captured on film by director Martin Scorsese.

This time around, Buffalo's interpretation of "The Last Waltz" will feature seasoned area musicians and Sportsmen's regulars Doug Yeomans, Jim Whitford, Pete Holquin, Ron Davis and Jim Ehinger playing the roles of the Band, with Mark Norris, Erik Crittenden, Buck Quigley and many more sitting in for a song throughout the evening.

With all that being said, tickets for the show went rather quickly and is currently sold out, just like last year. But if you comb through the event page, you may luck out and find someone in the giving spirit trying to unload a couple of tickets.