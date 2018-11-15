The 10: NY Beer Project anniversary, NMB Fundraiser, Pop Art Bash

1. NYBP's third anniversary: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at 6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport. Free to attend.

New York Beer Project is perhaps the Buffalo area's fastest-growing brewery, with expansion planned to Victor, and a bustling clientele at its sprawling Lockport base.

NYBP and the Krupski family will celebrate three years in a slew of ways: A brunch with a champagne toast (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), the release of the Righteous Dudette Triple IPA (2 p.m.), sales of a commemorative teku glass with tasting of four Imperial stouts (2 to 5 p.m.), and the tapping of the White Christmas Belgian Ale at 5 p.m. Local surf-music group Freshwater Four will handle the entertainment from 3 to 7 p.m.

. . .

2. NMB annual fundraiser: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 at Main-Transit Fire Hall (6777 Main St., East Amherst). Admission is $40 for adults 21-and-up, $10 for those ages 13 to 20, and free for 12 and younger; details here.

The NMB Foundation, formed in 2015 after the death of former Canisius High School student Nolan M. Burch from alcohol poisoning after a hazing ritual at West Virginia University, will hold a fundraiser on Saturday at the Main-Transit Fire Hall. Led by the Burch family and friends, the NMB Foundation fights against hazing and bullying.

A door prize and raffles, beer, wine and soda, and a dinner by Rosalie the Healthy Chef are included in the cost of admission. The Buffalo Sabres-Minnesota Wild game will be televised, too.

. . .

3. Pop Art Bash: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at Statler City (107 Delaware Ave.). Tickets start at $60 and may be purchased here.

Young Audiences of Western New York returns its funky gala for 2018: The Pop Art Bash features a smorgasbord of stations, from food and drink tastings to workshops with the organization's teaching artists. Live and silent auctions, as well as valet parking are further event perks.

Michele Agosto, Buffalo Public Schools' supervisor of art education, and Annette Daniels-Taylor, a YAWNY teaching artist, will be recognized for their work.

. . .

4. Christmas at the Wurlitzer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 in the Wurlitzer Building (908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda). Admission is $5 at the event.

The nature of holiday markets lends itself well to historic buildings, which is why the Ellicott Square Building, Karpeles Manuscript Library and the Connecticut Street Armory have all hosted gatherings like this in the past.

This weekend, the Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda welcomes this Stellar Shows event that promises to display at least 90 percent handmade goods. The special Saturday night session, also $5, will benefit the Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation.

. . .

5. Bill Engvall: 4 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 in Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St., North Tonawanda). Prices range from $30 to $64 and may be purchased here.

Zero politics. No Trump jokes, no bashing of liberals. That's what you can expect from comedy sets by Bill Engvall, who knows dabbling in political humor is a good way to make half the audience recoil.

Engvall, from Galveston, Texas, enters his 40th year of comedy and is probably best known for his role in the Blue Collar Comedy troupe, from 2000 to '06, with Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy.

Read News contributor Mark Ciemcioch's interview with Engvall here.

. . .

6. Torn Space's "Light/Station" and "Manmade Earth": Back-to-back, respectively at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 16-18), as well as an additional "Manmade Earth" at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Adam Mickiewicz Dramatic Circle and Library (612 Fillmore Ave.). Tickets range from $25 to $100, with full details here.

There's a little bit of everything in Torn Space's conclusion to the 2018 Response Festival, which blurs the bounds of traditional theater without losing connection to Buffalo.

The earlier show is a site-specific installation that's become a regular staple of Dan Shanahan's programming. News contributor Melinda Miller explains how the setting -- next to the theater's home at the Adam Mickiewicz Dramatic Circle and Library -- came to include 32 tons of rock from Cheektowaga.

"Manmade Earth," a collaboration with New York City's 600 Highwaymen to relay Buffalo's past, present and future, features refugees from Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq and more. In his interview with Miller, Shanahan praised the out-of-town cast for its willingness to adapt its script.

. . .

7. Broadway Market Wine Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 16 and 17, at 999 Broadway. Free to attend.

A jaunt to the Niagara Wine Trail or Lake Erie Wine Trail is typically a day trip, and not everyone has that kind of space in their calendars.

The Broadway Market will lure these local wines into the city, as Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Midgard Winery and Chateau Buffalo will all showcase their wares -- and offer free samples. Music will be performed by Jazzline, from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, and then the Carol McLaughlin Quartet from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.

. . .

8. Anniversary parties for Tipico Coffee (6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at 128 Fargo Ave.) and 67 West (5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 at 67 W. Chippewa St.). Both are free to attend.

Two other Buffalo-born businesses will celebrate anniversaries Friday, as New Wave coffee shop Tipico cherishes three years of business with a release of 80 bags of one of the most desired coffees in the world: Las Brumas Natural Gesha from Juan Ramon Alvarado in Costa Rica. There will be beer and wine for sale, too.

Chippewa bar 67 West also hits a milestone, with owner Jesse Kozak at the helm for the last seven years. Food will be provided and there will be drink specials for the occasion. 67 West is a favorite nightlife spot of Buffalo's college students.

. . .

9. Semicolon Tattoo Event: Noon to 10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17 at Cowpok (177 Elmwood Ave.); noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17 at 5651 Main St., Williamsville. Semicolon tattoos cost $40 -- there are no tickets to this event.

Cowpok's two locations -- on Elmwood and in Williamsville -- will host a first come, first served semicolon tattoo event where participants can show their support of suicide prevention by purchasing a small tattoo -- with half of the proceeds supporting Crisis Services. Expect longer lines earlier in the day.

Wide-reaching nonprofit Project Semicolon was founded by Amy Bleuel in 2013.

. . .

10. Fantastic Friends' Rock the Runway: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 in Salvatore's Italian Gardens (6461 Transit Road, Depew). Tickets are $75 in advance here.

Fantastic Friends of WNY, a nonprofit organization committed to serving individuals with developmental disabilities, hosts a fashion show that features some of its 300 members alongside its volunteers.

Proceeds from the event will help Fantastic Friends open its new site, at 1284 French Road in Depew. It was previously operated out of the Ellicott Square Building.

. . .

Bonus: Bottles and Bites: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 in Buffalo RiverWorks (359 Ganson St.). Tickets are $35 in advance here.

. . .

