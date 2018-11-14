WINIATOWSKI, William R.

WINIATOWSKI - William R. 82, of North Tonawanda passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville, NY. William was predeceased by his parents, Casimer K. and Frances H. (nee Pyszczek) Winiatowski; and his sister, Marie A. (Dolly) Winiatowski. William was a retired finance officer for the Saint-Gobain BP Petroleum Company in Niagara Falls, NY. He was an honorably discharged United States Army Vietnam Era Veteran and belonged to numerous civic organizations. William is survived by his cousin/godson, Steven (Michele) Skryp. His friend of many years, Richard Klimecko; his loving companion, Marie Strusienski and her children, Peter, Joseph, James and Sue; also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, November 15, 2018 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Benjamin Memorial Home, 652 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda (692-4917). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Gary Szczepankiewicz on Friday, November 16, 2018, at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church, 626 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda. Family and friends please assemble at church. An Interment Service will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kenmore with Military Honors. Following the interment service, everyone is invited to a memorial luncheon in William's honor at Our Lady of Czestochowa Fellowship Hall on Center Avenue, North Tonawanda (693-3822). Flowers are graciously declined.