WILL, Donald E.

WILL - Donald E. Of Orchard Park, NY, November 8, 2018; loving husband of the late Rosie (Nickrenz); beloved father of Bruce E. (Lisa) Will, Diana Will (John Nighswander), Nancy (Dr. John) Christodoulides and Joanne (Karl)Kaminski. Grandfather to Samantha and Jessica Will, Kate Nighswander, Jake Nighswander, Chris Christodoulides and Alexia (Scott) Seidel, Ian (Kelly) Kaminski, Kevin and (Alexis Pew) Kaminski, and Marisa (Tim) Dukovich. Dear great-grandfather of Walker and Holden Nighswander, Everley, Eliana, Paxton Kaminski, and Astrid Elouise Pew. Donald was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Orchard Park and served as a trustee of the NLHS, where he received the Caring Heart and Soul award. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Cystic Fibrosis in and Shea's in 2018. He oversaw the building of residences at Camp Pioneer, and his philanthropic contributions included the Salvation Army, WNY Food Bank, Mercy Flight, Roswell Park and Hillcrest Volunteer Fire Co. The family will receive friends Thursday 6:30 - 9:00 pm and Friday 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:30 - 9:00 pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Services on Saturday 11:00 am in St. John's Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com