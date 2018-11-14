Volunteer fireman injured in crash while responding to call

A volunteer fireman responding to a call Monday evening in Orleans County was injured in a car accident and was flown by Mercy Flight from the scene, according to the New York State Police.

Jared E. Thompson, 27, of Albion, a member of the Fancher Murray Hulberton Fire Company, was involved in a crash on State Highway 31 in the Town of Murray and was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Thompson, driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado, had his blue volunteer fire department lights activated as he drove eastbound on Route 31 at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, deputies said. Thompson rear-ended a 1995 International truck traveling east on Route 31, deputies said.

State police said they are continuing to investigate.