VIDETTI, Lois N.

VIDETTI - Lois N. Of West Seneca; passed away October 11, 2018; daughter of the late Louis and Hazel (Schwarzenholzer) Videtti; sister of Carolmarie (Richard) Thompson and Russell (Susan) Videtti; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 17 at 10 am at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca. Lois donated her body to UB Medical Research. For condolences and directions, visit:

