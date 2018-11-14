UB football gameday: Bulls at Ohio

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN 1520

Records: Buffalo 9-1, 6-0 MAC; Ohio 6-4, 4-2 MAC

Last time out: Bulls running back Jaret Patterson ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and quarterback Tyree Jackson threw for 111 yards and a touchdown on 7-for-16 passing, as the Bulls routed Kent State 48-14.

A.J. Ouellette ran for 168 yards on 15 carries, and quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 16-for-27 passing in Ohio’s 30-28 loss at Miami (Ohio).

History: Ohio leads the all-time series, 14-10, and UB is 1-9 at Peden Stadium in Athens. UB last won in Athens on Oct. 28, 2008, when James Starks ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-19 win against the Bobcats.

Poised for a title: The Bulls need one win in their next two games to clinch the MAC East Division championship. UB leads the MAC East two games, ahead of Miami (Ohio) and Ohio, as both are 4-2 in the MAC.

UB won its last MAC East championship in 2008, and won the MAC championship that year.

Still streaking: UB has won five consecutive games and 12 of its last 13 games, dating back to Nov. 7, 2017.

UB aims for its 10th win. It would be the first time that UB has earned 10 wins in a season at any level of competition.

Up in the air: UB quarterback Tyree Jackson has 24 touchdown passes in 10 games, and his next touchdown pass will tie Drew Willy for second in school history for touchdown passes in a season. Joe Licata set the school record of 29 touchdown passes in 2014.

Jackson also has 6,206 yards in three seasons at UB (he redshirted in 2015), and he is the fifth Bulls quarterback to throw for 6,000 yards.

Keeping count: Linebacker Khalil Hodge needs 12 tackles to reach 400, and he would be the first player to record 400 tackles in three seasons, and the fourth player in school history to reach that total. Hodge is fourth all-time in school history with 388. Hodge needs 14 tackles to tie with Mike Laipple for third all-time in the category (402).

Hodge is second in the MAC and eighth in the nation with 111 tackles. Hodge recorded one tackle against the Golden Flashes, as he sat out the first half after he was ejected for targeting Oct. 30 against Miami (Ohio).

Roaring back: UB wide receiver Anthony Johnson has six touchdown catches in the last three games, and is UB’s second-leading receiver (699 yards on 35 catches) this season, behind K.J. Osborn (761 yards on 45 catches). Johnson sat out all or parts of three games after he sustained a hamstring injury Sept. 22 at Rutgers.

For the foes: The Bobcats have the MAC’s most productive offense, averaging 453.3 yards per game and 39.3 points per game, and will have to contend against the MAC’s top defense in Buffalo, which has allowed 328.8 yards per game.

Rourke, a junior quarterback, is the MAC’s most productive offensive player, averaging 258.5 yards per game (653 yards rushing, 1,932 passing in 10 games), and cornerback Jamal Hudson is the MAC’s leading pass defender, with nine pass breakups and an interception.

The Bobcats also lead the MAC in third-down conversions (53-for-118, 44.9 percent), and are the second-least penalized team in the MAC (50.2 yards per game), behind UB (46.8 yards per game).

More bowling: The MAC announced Tuesday the creation of the Myrtle Beach Bowl, which is scheduled for a six-year period (2020-2025) and will be owned and operated by ESPN. Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., will host the bowl game.

The MAC, Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference will each participate in the bowl game four times during the six-year span. The MAC will have a minimum six guaranteed bowl opportunities.