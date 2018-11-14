Three vehicles, license plates from two others stolen in Niagara Falls

Three vehicles and license plates from two other vehicles were reported stolen Tuesday in Niagara Falls, according to city police reports.

In each stolen vehicle case, keys to the vehicle were left inside, according to the reports.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen between 2:20 and 2:40 p.m. from near a construction site on Pierce Avenue near 18th Street.

A 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken between about 3:30 and 4 p.m. on Ninth Street, between Profit Lane and Deveaux Street. In this case, the victim told police she was carrying items from the vehicle inside a building when she saw someone drive the car away, according to a report. A vehicle similar in description to the truck stolen on Pierce was also seen leaving the area.

In the third case, a 2013 Buick Verano was stolen at 5:23 p.m. on Whitney Avenue, between 22nd and 24th streets. The victim told police she had a spare set of keys in the glove compartment.

One commercial license plate was reported stolen from a truck parked overnight on Third Street near Niagara Street.

The front license plate was stolen from a car parked on the 400 block of 18th Street. That theft happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the police report.