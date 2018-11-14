Third robbery in a week at Niagara Falls gas station

For the third time in seven days, someone was robbed at the Citgo gas station at 700 Main St. in Niagara Falls, according to a city police report.

An employee told police he was robbed in the parking lot at about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday as he was closing up for the night.

The victim told police he was walking outside to dispose of garbage when a vehicle approached him. The driver wanted him to open the store. When the victim refused, the driver demanded whatever he had on him and made a gesture like he was pulling out a weapon, according to the report.

The robber took cash and drove away, heading east on Pine Avenue. The vehicle was described as a copper-colored, four-door Ford.

Two masked men robbed the store Sunday night, while a woman pumping gas was attacked and robbed on Nov. 7, according to police reports.