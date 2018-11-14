Winter weather advisory posted for metro Buffalo Thursday, Friday

As of today, only 0.9 inches of snow has fallen in Buffalo.

There's a serious shot at some more snow – up to 5 inches more – in the forecast by the weekend, the National Weather Service said this afternoon.

The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for northern Erie County as well as Orleans and Genesee counties from 4 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.

Snow is expected.

"Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected," the weather service said. "A period of sleet or freezing rain is also possible Thursday evening."

Forecasters said to plan for slippery roads.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes," the weather service added.

The advisory starts at 1 p.m. in southern Erie County along with Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming counties.

Snowfall totals there are expected in the 3 to 6 inch range. And, there's also one-tenth inch of ice expected, forecasters said.

Highs will only be in the mid-30s again.

A Winter storm will be aiming its crosshairs over the Northeast tomorrow into Friday. Our #DeepThunder #IBM model is pointing towards central PA and upstate NY, and northern New England as jackpot winners for highest snowfall accumulations. #NYC could pick up some snow here... pic.twitter.com/0WI7mlnit6 — Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) November 14, 2018

The determining factor in the precipitation type will be the depth of cold air in the atmosphere and available moisture.

Any precipitation could change over to rain later Friday as short-lived relatively warmer air makes its way over the region from the south, forecasters said.

Highs on Friday are forecast to peak near 40 degrees.

Forecasters said a westerly flow will resume later Friday.

"This should allow for colder continental air to move back toward the area with some lake-effect showers," the weather service said.

An early peak at the weekend forecast looks colder than normal as well.

Daytime highs are forecast in the low 40s on Saturday and high 30s on Sunday with overnight lows both nights in the 20s.

Chances for rain and snow are in the forecast throughout the weekend, forecasts show.