A winter weather advisory is posted for most of Western New York Thursday and Friday. Several inches of snow is expected. (NWS Buffalo)

Winter weather advisory posted for metro Buffalo Thursday, Friday

As of today, only 0.9 inches of snow has fallen in Buffalo.

There's a serious shot at some more snow – up to 5 inches more – in the forecast by the weekend, the National Weather Service said this afternoon.

The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for northern Erie County as well as Orleans and Genesee counties from 4 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday.

Snow is expected.

"Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected," the weather service said. "A period of sleet or freezing rain is also possible Thursday evening."

Forecasters said to plan for slippery roads.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes," the weather service added.

The advisory starts at 1 p.m. in southern Erie County along with Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Wyoming counties.

Snowfall totals there are expected in the 3 to 6 inch range. And, there's also one-tenth inch of ice expected, forecasters said.

Highs will only be in the mid-30s again.

The determining factor in the precipitation type will be the depth of cold air in the atmosphere and available moisture.

A coastal storm tracking northward will help to bring mixed precipitation and snow to the Buffalo Niagara region Thursday into Friday. (National Weather Service)

Any precipitation could change over to rain later Friday as short-lived relatively warmer air makes its way over the region from the south, forecasters said.

Highs on Friday are forecast to peak near 40 degrees.

Forecasters said a westerly flow will resume later Friday.

"This should allow for colder continental air to move back toward the area with some lake-effect showers," the weather service said.

An early peak at the weekend forecast looks colder than normal as well.

Daytime highs are forecast in the low 40s on Saturday and high 30s on Sunday with overnight lows both nights in the 20s.

Chances for rain and snow are in the forecast throughout the weekend, forecasts show.

T.J. Pignataro – T.J. Pignataro has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News for more than 20 years and the environment and weather reporter since 2013. He holds a juris doctor degree from SUNY Buffalo Law School.
