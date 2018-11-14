Star Lotulelei has most productive game to date in Bills uniform vs. Jets

Mostly a block-eating, space-creator for the Bills defense this season, Star Lotulelei had his most impactful performance for Buffalo in the team's thrashing of the Jets in Week 10.

The veteran nose tackle created one pressure on 14 pass-rushing snaps, and now has two quarterback pressures in his last 24 attempts after going 0-for-23 in the game against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Jordan Phillips and Harrison Phillips each had a pressure, and Harrison extended his impact tackle streak to three games.

at New York Star Lotulelei Jordan Phillips Harrison Phillips Pressures / Pass-rush snaps 1/14 1/7 1/8 Impact tackles 2 0 1 Missed tackles 0 1 0

The three combined pressures on 29 dropbacks equates to a pressure rate of 10.3 percent, the highest rate that three of Buffalo's defensive line newcomers registered since Week 5's win against the Titans, but Trent Murphy, not Jordan Phillips, was included in that trio.

Phillips missed a tackle that led to a long run by the Jets.

Lotulelei's two impact tackles against Gang Green were the most he's had in a single game since joining the Bills. He had three impact tackles on the season heading into the game.

Here's how Lotulelei and Harrison Phillips have performed in 2018 heading into the bye week: