Springville football coach Valenti resigns

Rob Valenti has resigned as head football coach at Springville-Griffith Institute.

Valenti met with the team Tuesday after informing school officials of his decision over the weekend. He spent 10 years with the Griffins, three as head coach in 2014 and the last two seasons.

"Ultimately it just comes down to the commitment of time it takes to do this and the sacrifice of family time that is a result of it," Valenti said Wednesday.

Valenti, 36, has four children ages 1 to 6, including twins, and had been commuting from Hamburg.

Springville went 1-18 over the last two seasons and was 0-10 this season. Valenti, a Lewiston-Porter graduate, led the Griffins to a 6-3 record in 2014 before serving as assistant to Eric Jantzi the following season.

Cardinal O'Hara's Angel Parker is Siena-bound

All-Western New York point guard Angel Parker of Cardinal O’Hara will sign her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Siena. The signing will take place at noon today in the school library.

Other WNY athletes who have or will sign NLIs are:

CLARENCE: Baseball -- Jack Putney (St. Bonaventure, Isiah Corry (Binghamton) and soccer - Cassie Bykowicz (Evansville.

NARDIN: Crew -- Liesl Dietrich (Penn), Louise Rath (Syracuse), Elena Huber (Duquesne); Soccer -- Emily Den Haese (Bucknell), Allyson Evoniuk (University at Buffalo); Softball -- Jessica DiPasquale (Massachusetts).

ST. FRANCIS: Baseball -- Hitch Edwards (St. Bonaventure), Gavin Krawiec (Niagara) and Caine Gregorie (Gannon).

ST. JOE’S: Baseball - Will Carlone (Virginia Commonwealth), Will Hearn (Siena); Lacrosse - Cole Campbell (Monmouth), Sam Latorre (Seton Hill), Kellen Pulera (Marist), Jack Rapini (Seton Hill); Track and Field - Will Gross (Akron).

Besides Evoniuk of Nardin, signing with UB for women’s soccer: Candice Kasahara (Williamsville North) and Tatyjana Scalisi (Williamsville South).

Sacred Heart honored for sportsmanship

Sacred Heart Academy received the 2018 Sportsmanship Award Wednesday night at the Western New York Girls Volleyball Officials Association held its annual awards banquet Wednesday night at Ilio DiPaolo’s in Blasdell. Service awards went to: 5 years - Jeff DiChristopher, Jennifer Gordon, Aaron Jantzi, Mary Lang, Michelle, Murray-Schlieper; 10 - Lori Eckhardt, George Johnson, Joe Steger; 15 - Vicki Anetrini, Cheryl Frieday, Darin Russell, Joe Zomeri; 20 - Russell Skowronski; 25 - Taerie Sack; 30 - Dave Lambert; 40 plus-- Joe Enser, Marilyn Keough, Mary Margaret Dempsey.