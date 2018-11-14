South Buffalo man charged in Seneca Street bank robbery

A 25-year-old South Buffalo man has been charged with robbing a South Buffalo bank on Tuesday morning.

Jed Bush of Heussy Avenue has been accused of robbing the M&T Bank branch, 2199 Seneca St., according to Buffalo police.

The robber handed a bank teller a note claiming to have a bomb and demanding cash, according to a police report.

Police arrested Bush in an apartment several blocks away on Seneca. He was charged with first-degree robbery.

This is the second robbery of this bank branch this month, according to Buffalo police. The bank also was robbed at about 1 p.m. Nov. 2.

In that case, James Maund, 34, of Buffalo, was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal use of a firearm. He was arrested Nov. 7, police said.