SOCK, Mary Jo (Aris)

SOCK - Mary Jo (nee Aris)

November 12, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Fred; loving mother of David Dougherty, Tricia (Sam) Bevilacqua, Michelle (Matt) Bettendorf and the late Kevin Dougherty; cherished grandmother of Tony, Deanna, Melissa, Samantha, Jason and Alyssa; sister of Frances Burchalewski; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Wednesday 4:00-7:00 PM (Funeral Prayers at 6:30 PM).